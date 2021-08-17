Man reportedly falls from roof of business in Orange Tuesday morning

Medics with the Orange Fire Department were called to Alloy Polymers on the Interstate 10 feeder road near Womack Road.

ORANGE, Texas — A man was taken by medical helicopter from a business in Orange after he reportedly fell from a roof Tuesday morning.

They were assisted by the Orange Police Department as they worked the scene.

A 12News crew on the scene saw workers on the roof securing a section of the roofing and a person being flown by medical helicopter.

A spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.