Man facing felony charges after police find 'a large amount' of drugs inside Orange residence

Deddrick Tremaine Turner was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

ORANGE, Texas — A man is facing felony charges after police said they found a large amount of drugs inside of a residence.

The drugs were found on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The Orange Police Department narcotics division and city of West Orange Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at 710 N. 2nd Street.

Officers found a "large amount" of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Deddrick Tremaine Turner, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, which is a second-degree felony.

Turner was taken to the Orange County Jail. A bond has not been set for Turner, according to jail records.

