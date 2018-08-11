BEAUMONT — A man is facing criminal mischief charges after he was acting erratically in a parking lot in Beaumont.

It happened around 11:00 Tuesday morning at I-10 and 11th Street near the Waffle House.

Beaumont Police say the original call was for a disturbance and determined the man was high. Police took the man into custody and per police protocol had to take the man to the hospital because he was intoxicated. He will face charges when he is released from the hospital.

His name has not been released because he has not been officially charged.

