Man in custody, expected to face charges after chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana

The suspect was stopped near the Delta Downs Racetrack, Hotel & Casino in Louisiana.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A man is in the custody and could possibly face charges after chase that started in Orange County and ended in Louisiana.

It happened on Saturday. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a reckless driver on shortly around 12:55 p.m., Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.

When troopers went to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stop.

A Vinton Police officer was able to stop the suspect's vehicle near the Delta Downs Racetrack, Hotel & Casino in Louisiana, according to a Vinton Police Department release. The suspect was taken into custody and to a hospital for a "medical condition."

The man is being held by Louisiana authorities as Texas Department of Public Safety officials work to determine what charges he may face, Havard said.

There was no damage to any property, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

