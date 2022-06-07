18-year-old man drowns near Toledo Bend dam spillway Monday evening

Deputies and divers from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's office along with firefighters from the South Sabine Fire District responded.

SOUTH TOLEDO BEND, Texas — An 18-year-old man lost his life Monday evening near the Toledo Bend dam.

The man ,who has not been identified, drowned at the spillway of the dam according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.

The sheriff's department received a call about the drowning at about 5 p.m. June 6, 2022, telling them that three men were swimming when one of them went under, Mitchell said.

Deputies and divers from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's office along with firefighters from the South Sabine Fire District responded to the scene.

Sabine Parish divers found the man's body at about 7 p.m. about 25 feet from the bank the sheriff said.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of is family according to Mitchell who asked for prayers for the man's family and friends.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.