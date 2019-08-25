BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man and his dog.

The crash happened around 3:07 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1700 block of W. Cardinal Drive, according to a news release.

Investigators identified Travis Blaise Darby, 39, as the driver.

Officers responded to the area of W. Cardinal Drive and Fannett Rd in reference to a one vehicle crash. Officers located a black Chevy Suburban in the 1700 block of W. Cardinal Drive.

Darby and his dog were both deceased.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling west on Cardinal Drive, left the roadway and began to travel west along the center median between the two sets of guardrails, according to the news release.

The vehicle eventually struck a support beam for a roadway sign.

This is an on-going investigation. Stay with 12News for updates.

