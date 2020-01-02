PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man died overnight in an apartment fire in Port Arthur.

The fire started around 12:04 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at an eight-unit apartment building in the 1800 block of Gulfway Drive.

Firefighters were able to contain the damage to one unit. Two adults and a child escaped the fire, but one adult was trapped in the apartment.

Port Arthur Fire identified him as 74-year-old James Griffin. Firefighters took him out of the apartment and Acadian Ambulance took him to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, but he did not survive his injures.

None of the 18 firefighting personnel who responded to the scene were injured.

Port Arthur Fire Marshals are still investigating.

