Man dies in Jasper house fire Friday morning

JASPER, Texas — The body of a man was found inside a home that burned Friday morning in Jasper.

Firefighters from the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at about 6:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 96 in Jasper.

The identity of the man, who was pronounced dead sat the scene by Jasper County Precinct Five Justice of the Peace Brett Holloway, will be released after his family is notified.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.