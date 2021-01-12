74-year-old man dies after being pulled from Lumberton house fire

Investigators said the man was the only person inside the home.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Hardin County officials are investigating a deadly house fire in Lumberton that claimed the life of a 74-year-old man, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

Lumberton firefighters and deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office reported to the house fire around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Creekwood Street.

Lumberton firefighters retrieved the man from the burning home and performed CPR on him. The man later died on the way to a Beaumont hospital, the sheriff said.

Officials are not releasing the name of the man until the next of kin has been notified.

Investigators said the man was the only person inside the home.

The home is substantially damaged, but it is not a total loss, according to Davis.

It is unclear how the fire began. This investigation is ongoing.

Full news release from the Lumberton Fire Department...

On 12/1/21 around 4:45 PM Lumberton Fire and EMS (HCSED2) responded initially to a medical alarm call for service which within a few minutes was upgraded to a structure fire response.

Lumberton Fire and EMS responded along with Hardin County Sheriff’s Office to the scene. Despite the responders best efforts and quick response, the one occupant that was pulled from the residence did succumb to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time waiting for verification that all the family is made aware first. The investigation is ongoing and no cause of the fire has been determined as of the time of this release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.