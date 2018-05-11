A 22 year old man is dead after a crash in Bridge City.

Luis Eduardo Martinez was driving a Mustang that veered into oncoming traffic in the 100 block of Texas Avenue around 5 a.m. Nov. 5, Bridge City Police said in a news release. Martinez's Mustang struck a Ford F-250 pickup.

Martinez was later pronounced dead at Christus St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was treated and released on scene.

