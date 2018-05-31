A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Ferry Dr. near Meadowlawn St. in Bridge City Wednesday night.

The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Ferry and when a Jeep SUV traveling northbound attempting to turn onto Meadowlawn struck the motorcycle, according to first responders.

The Elderly male driving the motorcycle was alive and taking to first responders, but later died on-scene. Officials think he may have suffered underlying medical issues that lead to his death, compounded my his injuries.

The person in the Jeep was not seriously injured.

