BEAUMONT, Texas — A man is being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer after allegedly slamming an officer on the concrete floor outside of an Exxpress Mart.

Police were called to the Exxpress Mart at 3025 Highway 96 Bypass on reports of a man acting erratically according to the release.

Christopher Daniel Lavan, 35, grabbed Officer Holt of Silsbee Police Department, lifted him in the air, and slammed him on the concrete floor just outside the front doors according to a Silsbee Police Department news release.

Silsbee Police Officer Holt went to the store and approached the door as the man was exiting the store according to the release. Holt asked the man he wanted to talk with him, and the man attacked Holt according to the release.

Three men in the parking lot rushed to help and were able to help take the man into custody after a brief struggle according to the release.

From a Silsbee Police Department news release:

On Saturday, January 26, 2019, at approximately 2:05 AM, Silsbee Police were dispatched to the ExpressMart, located at 3025 Hwy 96 Bypass in reference to reports of a black male subject, inside the store, acting erratically.

Silsbee Police Officer Holt responded to the call. Upon arrival, Officer Holt approached the door leading into ExpressMart, where he encountered the subject in question attempting to exit the store. Officer Holt instructed the subject to hold up that he needed to talk with him, with no response or warning the subject attacked Officer Holt.

The subject later identified as Christopher Daniel Lavan (b/m, dob- 2-16-83), 6’2”, and 250 lbs., grabbed Officer Holt, lifting him into the air and eventually slammed him down onto the concrete floor, just outside the store front doors landing on top of the officer.

At that time three adult males in the parking lot saw Lavan, attack the officer, and immediately rushed to the officer’s aide. After a brief struggle and with the assistance of the three men the suspect was taken into custody.

In an interview with the store clerk who made the call to police she told Investigators that about 1:45 AM, Lavan came into the store and that she immediately became concerned because he looked and acted angry. Lavan asked to use the store telephone but that he couldn't seem to get a hold of anyone. The clerk stated that Lavan continued to act belligerent and even mentioned to another customer in the store that he was considering stealing his vehicle. Lavan briefly exited the store and then returned and selected two sports drinks; he approached the register to pay for the drinks, threw his money at her. The clerk attempted to hand Lavan back his money when he grabbed her hand and snatched the money from her stating something to the effect of 'give me my money!" Soon after that the police arrived.

Officer Holt sustained injuries to his knee and lower back area and was transported by Ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for further medical evaluation.

Lavan was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Bond set at $250,000 and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Bond set at $10,000.

In 2016 Lavan was previously arrested for Resisting Arrest, Search, Or Transport and plead No contest and was sentenced to 90 days confinement and court costs- Jefferson County.

We are all forever grateful to the three Samaritans who without hesitation went to the aide of the officer. Without their help the outcome may have turned out much worse said Silsbee Police Chief Waylan Rhodes. We wish Officer Holt a speedy recovery, said Rhodes.