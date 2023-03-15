Police: Man charged after confessing to indecency with a child

Sour Lake Police Chief Aaron Burleson says a child less than 12 years old made an outcry about abuse. The investigation led to Federico Rodriguez as a suspect.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — A Southeast Texas man has been charged after confessing to indeceny with a child.

Sour Lake Police Chief Aaron Burleson tells 12News on February 12, 2023, a child less than 12 years of age made an outcry about abuse.

A report was filed on February 21, 2023 and the investigation led to Federico Rodriguez as a suspect.

Rodriguez was called into the Sour Lake Police Department on Tuesday for an interview and polygraph test.

Chief Burleson says Rodriguez gave a full confession before taking the polygraph.

Rodriguez was charged with second-degree felony indecency with a child, sexual contact.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information