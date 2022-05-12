DPS: Man arrested in Sept. 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist on US Hwy 90

Initially, investigators believed a woman was the driver of the car involved in the crash.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man accused of fleeing the scene after colliding with a motorcyclist in Sept. 2021 was arrested Wednesday by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Brittian Kerr, 37, of Sour Lake, is charged with failing to stop and render aid resulting in death, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on September 7, 2021, at the intersection of Main Lane on U.S. 90 Highway in Beaumont.

DPS said a motorcyclist was traveling east on the highway on a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and a 2017 Mazda passenger car was traveling north on Main Lane.

Initially, investigators believed a woman was the driver and Kerr was the passenger. As the investigation continued, DPS learned Kerr was the driver.

Investigators believe Kerr failed to yield right of way from a stop sign and collided with the motorcyclist, DPS says. He's also accused of failing to remain at the scene of the crash. Troopers found the driver of the Mazda a short time later, DPS says.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Kenneth Weaver, 74, of China, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for treatment. He later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Kerr and the other passenger were not injured during the crash, according to DPS.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.