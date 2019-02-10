ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A man with 13 arrest warrants was arrested Monday after allegedly fighting with Orange Police Department officers, even though they had weapons drawn.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Colburn when a 911 caller told dispatch that Dwayne Zetar fired a gun into the air according to investigators.

The dispatcher told officers Zetar had multiple warrants, and investigators say he ran when officers arrived.

Police said he refused to come out of a home in the 2200 block of Pacific, and fought with officers.

They said he struggled as they put handcuffs on him, and spit in the face of two officers.

Zetar is charged with resisting arrest and assault on a public servant.