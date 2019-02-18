BEAUMONT, Texas — A man involved in a November 2017 fatal auto-pedestrian accident has been arrested for a July 2018 intoxication manslaughter warrant.

Jospeh Jacaree Landry was arrested by Beaumont Police for a July 2018 warrant on Sunday night following a traffic stop near JCPenney according to Sgt. Cody Guedry.

RELATED: Worker struck, killed in construction zone along Cardinal Drive in Beaumont

Guedry say the warrant was issued for an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in the 5600 block of Cardinal Drive on November 8, 2017. The accident occurred in a construction zone, and claimed the life of Alfred Earl Dinger, a 57-year-old Liberty man.

The officers called to the scene found the driver of a Nissan Titan lost control and struck the member of the road construction crew.