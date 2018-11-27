The Galveston County Sheriff's Office arrested a man with almost three pounds of marijuana and a sawed off shotgun.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Warrant Division was attempting to serve a parole board warrant in the 4500 block of 19th Street in Bacliff for James Duane Brannon when they discovered the prohibited items.

Investigators discovered 2.875 lbs of marijuana, $1,325 in cash and a sawed off pistol grip shotgun. Five other firearms were also seized.

George Fleener, the owner of the property, was arrested for possession of marijuana between 4 oz and 5 lbs. and a prohibited weapon. The bonds were set at $25,000 on each charge.

Galveston County Sheriff's Office

