Man arrested after Chambers County deputies find meth in stolen wrecker

A Chambers County detective traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 saw Roy McDaniel, of Woodville, trying to hook up to an abandoned vehicle.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff's deputies say they found a man on the side of the road in a stolen tow truck, according to a news release from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

A Chambers County detective traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 saw Roy McDaniel, of Woodville, trying to hook up to an abandoned vehicle.

It happened Thursday around 2 p.m. near the Trinity River Bridge.

The Detective noticed there weren’t any Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation numbers printed on the side of the wrecker, the release says.

Deputies learned the wrecker was reported stolen in Orange County after an additional investigation.



Officers searched the wrecker and found 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, deputies said.



McDaniel sits behind bars in the Chambers County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

From a Chambers County Sheriff’s Office news release…

Today around 2:00 p.m., a Chambers County Detective traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near the Trinity River Bridge observed an older model wrecker style truck attempting to hook up to a vehicle that had been abandoned for a few days.

The Detective observed there to be no Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation numbers printed on the side of the wrecker at which time he turned around and made contact with the only individual on scene, Roy McDaniel of Woodville, Texas.

In speaking with McDaniel, the Detective observed multiple discrepancies in McDaniel’s story. After additional investigation it was discovered that the vehicle McDaniel was operating was stolen out of Orange County.

A further probable cause search of the stolen vehicle uncovered approximately 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. McDaniel was taken into custody at that time and transported to the Chambers County Jail on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1.

“I appreciate the dedicated service of Chambers County Deputies and Detectives as well as their proactive police work and commitment to keeping Chambers County safe,” said Sheriff Hawthorne.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device