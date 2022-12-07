Feds indict man for allegedly using drone to drop contraband into Beaumont prison

Officials say he planned on dropping bags full of tobacco, cell phones, cell phone chargers, tools, and vape pens to be sold within the prison.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Houston man is facing prison time for allegedly using a drone to drop contraband into the Beaumont Federal Prison Complex.

Federal agents say people trying to smuggle drugs and other items into prisons is nothing new, but they say this is the first time someone has attempted to do this using a drone in Texas.

US Attorney Brit Featherston announced the indictment of Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, during a press conference Tuesday.

Court documents say that on May 19, law enforcement officials were alerted someone was operating a drone on the property of the Beaumont Federal Prison Complex.



Law enforcement officials responded and found Turner. They also discovered several bags with contraband.

“These items form an illegal currency in our prison systems,” said “This illegal currency also causes problems. It causes danger to our corrections officers. It causes disturbances. It causes assaults in our prisons."



Turner planned on dropping bags full of tobacco, cell phones, cell phone chargers, tools, and vape pens to be sold by inmates within the prison, according to Featherston.



If convicted, he faces up to three years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

