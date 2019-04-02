SILSBEE, Texas —

A victim was shot multiple times with a 22-caliber rifle in Silsbee on Saturday night and died at the scene according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the victim as Gary Clifton Holland, 60, of Silsbee. They also located a suspect at the scene and arrested him. Charles Dewain Dear Jr., 56, of Silsbee, was charged with murder.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office spent the afternoon interviewing witnesses involving the shooting that happened at a residence at 4004 Lindsey Road in Silsbee.

Interviews with witnesses showed the victim and suspect had been in each other’s company most of Saturday. They were together at a residence, then at a local tavern in Silsbee according to the sheriff’s office. The two got into a disturbance over money and they left the location, traveling back to the residence where the disturbance continued inside a travel trailer according to the office.

This is a developing story. We will add more information if and when we receive it.