Man accused of April 2021 murder of Beaumont man set to stand trial soon

Joaquin Garcia was indicted on September 1, 2021 on one count of murder for the April 2021 stabbing death of 40-year-old Norlan Moreno.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Trial is set to begin Tuesday for a man accused of a 2021 murder in Beaumont.

The trial will be held before the Judge Raquel West in the 252nd District Court.

Garcia is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to jail records.

Garcia was arrested the night of April 20, 2021, after Beaumont Police received a call from a woman who said she had reason to believe her husband was being stabbed in their home, at the 2900 block of Charles Street, according to a previous Beaumont Police Department release.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of Moreno.

Beaumont Police requested other police departments be on the lookout for Garcia, who had fled the scene of the fatal stabbing.

Garcia was taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department later that night and was held there until being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

