VIDOR, Texas — Vidor Police have been called to an accident on Hwy. 12 Wednesday night.

Three people were taken to a hospital. An 11-year-old girl and a man were ejected according to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

He said the injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.

Carroll said a vehicle was traveling north and picked up a hitchhiker. The driver then tried to make a u-turn in the emergency lane. He said another vehicle, also headed northbound, t-boned the vehicle making the turn.

It happened in the 5500 block of Hwy. 12 near Evangeline Lane.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

