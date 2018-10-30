KOUNTZE — A Facebook post of a makeshift sign outside a Kountze early voting location is causing confusion throughout Southeast Texas.

Evelle Jacks shared a picture on Facebook of a sign that said you need a voters registration card and drivers license to be able to vote.

The sign was located outside of an early voting location in Kountze.

"I thought that possibly the law could of changed or something and I just had missed it, but I thought it was odd to see a cardboard sign posted like that," said Jacks

When she entered the voting location she was only asked for a drivers license.

As she was leaving she noticed a woman looking at the sign and getting ready to leave until she told her that she could vote with just her license.

That's when Jacks decided to question the workers about the misleading sign.

"I told them that their sign was confusing and that it should say 'or' instead of 'and,'" said Jacks.

She claims she was told that they are trying to train residents to bring both just in case the system is down.

"They tried to explain that they had some trouble the other day and that this made it easier and that they were trying to train us to bring our voters registration card when we come to vote," said Jacks.

12News reached out to the Hardin County Clerk Glenda Alston. She didn't realize the sign was posted until she saw Jack's post on social media.

"It was one of the ladies that was working early voting but she did not intentionally mean to hurt anyone's feelings. She just thought she would, could help the voters but you do not have to have your card just as long as you have a picture ID. Hopefully if we hurt anyone's feeling we're so sorry. So if you did not vote yesterday please come back. We're here until Friday until five o'clock. So please come back and vote," Alston said.

Alston said that while voter's registration cards are not required to vote, they can be helpful.

"It is good to have it because sometimes your driver's license doesn't go through when you slide that driver's license and they can always look back on the card," said Alston.

Jacks said the sign definitely caused confusion, but she's happy with the way the county clerk handled it.

"I feel like the people in charge were very concerned about it and they took care of it as soon as they could," said Jacks.

Click here for information on other forms of acceptable photo ID.

