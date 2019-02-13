WOODVILLE, Texas — A Magnolia, Texas man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Tuesday evening along U.S. Highway 190 west of Woodville.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety news release...

On February 12, 2019, at approximately 6:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on US 190 in Tyler County. The crash occurred approximately six (6) miles West of Woodville.

Initial reports indicate that a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on US 190.

A 2003 Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on US 190.

According to the driver of the Dodge, there appeared to be headlights in his traffic lane so he moved to the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the Dodge took evasive action to avoid a collision by veering back to the left, but struck the motorcycle. Upon impact, both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the Dodge, 41-year-old Derick Simmons of Point Blank, Texas, and his two passengers were treated by medical personnel and released a short time later.

This remains an ongoing investigation as Troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this fatal crash.