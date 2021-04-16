Magnolia Festival continues after organizers, vendors fix storm damages on fairgrounds

Organizers say they were determined to clean up the mess the storm created.

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — It wasn't a pretty sight in Kirbyville with power lines down, tents torn and equipment ruined.

Organizers and vendors of Magnolia Festivals arrived to the fairgrounds Friday morning. They've since cleaned up and say they're ready for people to come out.

The Magnolia Festival is still on after being hit by Thursday night’s storms. Organizers say it takes a village to pull off something like this.

Tents blown over and wind and water damage all caused by last night's storm.

Organizers say they were determined to clean up the mess the storm created.



Within five hours, tents were back in its proper spots and power was restored, and the festival started on time.

Director of the Magnolia Festival Wanda Frank says it's been a tough year for a lot of people. So, an event is like this is much needed.

“You know so many things been going on with the COVID and so much, we just want everybody to get out and get in a family organization and enjoy yourself,” Frank said.

If you are not out there just yet, you still have time to enjoy the fun and some good food.

Social distancing is being enforced and vendors are spaced out along with different food stands.

