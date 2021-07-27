2 confirmed dead in incident at LyondellBasell in La Porte, city officials say

Officials are at the facility at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road. They said there is no impact to the community expected.

LA PORTE, Texas — Two people are dead and four suffered burns after a reported chemical leak Tuesday night at LyondellBasell in La Porte.

Officials responded to the facility around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road. La Porte Office of Emergency Management said there is no impact to the community expected.

Harris County Pollution Control is at the scene conducting air monitoring. They said the leak has been isolated, and air monitoring at the facility perimeter indicates no offsite impact. They also said there is no shelter in place at this time.

#Incident | The La Porte Fire Department and EMS have responded to an incident at Lyondell - La Porte, 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road La Porte, TX 77571. There is no impact to the community expected. More updates will come as needed. Again, no impacts to the community are expected.

Atascocita Fire Department said it is responding to a chemical release at the facility.

Atascocita / SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council AMBUS has been dispatched to a chemical release in La Porte, TX

LyondellBasell released the following statement on the deadly incident:

"At approximately 7:35 p.m., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, our La Porte Complex located on 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road, experienced an acetic acid leak. Our on-site incident response team responded quickly, and the leak is stopped. Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid are on scene.

"Two individuals sustained fatal injuries in this incident. Four individuals sustained burns and are being transported to receive medical treatment. We are working closely with responders to confirm all employees are accounted for.

"Air monitoring demonstrated no levels of concern for the community. The safety of our workers and those who live and work near our facilities is our first priority.

"We will provide more information as soon as it is available. Please visit www.lyb.com/response for the latest updates and statements pertaining to the incident."