LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton woman said she paid thousands of dollars to a seemingly trustworthy contractor to build an above ground pool for her children to play in more than a month ago.

She claims she already paid a $9,000 deposit, for a new above-ground pool, but the work is far from finished.

Jennifer Lavalley said she completed the contract and paid for the project more than a month ago.

"I have not seen him since late June," Lavalley said.

An invoice shows she paid $9,773.58 deposit on June 26.

However, the contract said the work would be done 14 days later.

Lavalley hired 'Cole Scott Russell,' the operator of Fair and Square Remodeling Group to install an above ground pool and deck at her home.

Russell didn't want to be interviewed, but he told 12News by phone the job hasn't been completed. He blamed the delay on staffing, saying he recently had to fire his workers. He also mentioned missing tools and weather delays.

He plans to pay back Jennifer in two weeks.

"We took out a loan and now we are making payments on the loan and we have nothing to show for it," said Lavalley.

The only work completed is a small concrete path extending from her patio and a weed barrier on top of the grass.

Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins says his investigators are closely watching this case.