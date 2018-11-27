LUMBERTON — The trial of a woman accused of killing her 58-year-old common law husband begins Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors said 71-year-old Elizabeth Taylor of Lumberton shot Larry Atwood in a car then pushed him out onto the shoulder of the Eastex Freeway.

Taylor’s defense attorney Ryan Getz argues Taylor was acting out of self-defense.

Gertz claims Atwood was high on meth when he suffocated and punched Taylor inside of the car.

He said Taylor tried to call police but she was overpowered and had no other choice but to shoot Atwood.

Beaumont police said Taylor fled the scene and was later found by Hardin county deputies at her family’s home off FM 1421 near Sour Lake.

According to the affidavit, Taylor was in a relationship with Atwood for several years.

Gertz said this isn’t the first time she’s been abused.

“The reality is abusive relationships are not simple, they are not just let’s look at it in a vacuum let’s look at this one picture,” said Gertz.

“You have to look at the fact that often times people go back to their abusers, that’s common place, that happens all the time,” said Gertz.

During jury selection, Prosecutor Mike Laird emphasized guns were designed to kill. He implied Taylor intentionally wanted to murder Atwood.

If convicted Taylor could face five years to life in prison.

The trial will begin tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m.

