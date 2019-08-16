LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton woman is still waiting after she says a contractor promised to reimburse her for a pool she paid for that he never built.

Jennifer Lavalley said 'Fair and Square Remodeling' group failed to install the above-ground pool and deck she paid more than $9,000 for.

On August 1, 12News looked into the issue and spoke with Cole Russell of Fair and Square Remodeling.

Russell told 12News he would refund the money within two weeks.

Lavalley said this has not yet happened.

But Lavalley says she contacted Fair and Square's insurance company, which claims it will repay her.

Lumberton Police have looked into the issue.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.