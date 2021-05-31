Lumberton Walmart employees create mural to honor fallen service members

Employees used chalk to draw the American Flag with a silhouette of someone saluting.

LUMBERTON, Texas — In honor of Memorial Day, Walmart employees in Lumberton created a mural in the parking lot to show appreciation and respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Employees used chalk to draw a salute to veterans in a parking space in front of the store that is reserved for curbside pick-up. The group started last night and worked into the early morning to finish it.

“It means a lot,” Abbie Coplen, Walmart employee and co-designer of the mural, said. “I know a lot people have lost families members during the war, and it really means a lot that these people are coming by and showing us, taking pictures of it and thanking us.”

The chalk art has gotten a lot customer attention and photos have been shared online. The artwork shows the American Flag with a silhouette of someone saluting. Flowers sit at the top of the flag drawing and on a small plaque that reads, "This Memorial Day O.P.D is reserving a parking spot in honor of our fallen heroes.”

A store manager told 12NewsNow that this is the first time the mural has been done, but due to the positive response it received, it will not be the last.