Lumberton Walmart employees create mural to honor fallen service members

LUMBERTON, Texas — In honor of Memorial Day, Walmart employees in Lumberton created a mural in the parking lot to show appreciation and respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Employees used chalk to draw a salute to veterans in a parking space in front of the store that is reserved for curbside pick-up. The group started last night and worked into the early morning to finish it.
“It means a lot,” Abbie Coplen, Walmart employee and co-designer of the mural, said. “I know a lot people have lost families members during the war, and it really means a lot that these people are coming by and showing us, taking pictures of it and thanking us.”
The chalk art has gotten a lot customer attention and photos have been shared online. The artwork shows the American Flag with a silhouette of someone saluting. Flowers sit at the top of the flag drawing and on a small plaque that reads, "This Memorial Day O.P.D is reserving a parking spot in honor of our fallen heroes.”
A store manager told 12NewsNow that this is the first time the mural has been done, but due to the positive response it received, it will not be the last.
On its Facebook page, the Lumberton Walmart posted saying in part, "a huge thank you to all who have sacrificed."