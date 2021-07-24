Beginning of Lumberton weekend-long event provided much-needed financial boost to Southeast Texas vendors

Vendors said staying afloat during the pandemic was a struggle, but events like Lumberton Trade Days are helping them recover from the financial hit.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Many Southeast Texas vendors participated in the first day of Lumberton’s Trade Days for what they said was a much-needed financial boost.

Vendors from around Southeast Texas went to Lumberton City Park Saturday for the city’s first Trade Days, and despite sweltering heat, they were grateful for the community support and said it was an overwhelming success.

With COVID cases on the rise once again, many Southeast Texas business owners are closely watching the increasing numbers after having to deal with the financial hit the pandemic brought.

“We all suffered a lot last year with COVID," Mystya Grider, small business owner, said. "Business owners had really taken a lot of hits."

Many business owners said staying afloat during the pandemic was a struggle, but events like Lumberton Trade Days are helping them recover from the financial hit and expand their businesses.

“We have all suffered a lot,” Sandra Womack, Lumberton Chamber of Commerce executive director, said. “But, it is all about having a good time and laughing. I think that is what we have done a lot of this weekend. We have got good music, and we have had some great vendors.”

The turnout exceeded organizers expectations, and the goal of helping local vendors and getting people to come out and shop from local businesses was met Womack said.

“They showed up in droves today. and I'm just … I'm grateful,” she said. “My heart is full, and I feel very blessed that they did that for it.”

Ninety-five percent of the vendors who attended were from Southeast Texas Womack said, and despite the heat, she received positive feedback from vendors and the community.

The event was a way for business owners to make up for losses while simultaneously building connections by connecting with the community.

“I like the talking with people and getting to know people and my customers and not just the online sales, so I really appreciate everything that was done today,” Baylee Romero, small business owner, said.

Romero’s was trying to get her business of the ground during the pandemic.

“When people aren't out spending money, even with online businesses it still takes a hit, so hopefully the rise starts to go back down,” she said.

The Lumberton Chamber of Commerce plans on having another weekend-long Trade Days event in October, Womack said. They also plan on having bi-annual Lumberton Trade Days weekends moving forward.

Womack said she wanted to thank the many volunteers, including the Hardin County inmates, who helped set up the event.

Lumberton Trade Days will take place Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.