Lumberton school board may consider switch to 4-day school week for next year

LUMBERTON, Texas — A proposal for moving to a four-day week for the next school year is being floated in Lumberton Thursday evening.

Board members will be discussing potential calendars for the 2023 -24 school year during a Lumberton Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening according to Mary Johnson, public information officer at the district.

One of the proposed calendars consists of a four-day school week, Johnson confirmed to 12News on Thursday.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday night, December 8, 2022, at the Lumberton ISD offices at 121 South Main St in Lumberton.

The school board goes through the process of approving the next school year's calendar annually she said.

This would be the first year that the "District Education Improvement Committee" has ever included a four-day week in their proposals.

The committee, which is made up of district staff, administrators and community members, will be presenting several proposed versions of the school calendar, Johnson said.

Board members will get to hear hear about each proposed calendar and how each was developed but will not be voting on the issue tonight according to Johnson.

As of 2016, the Texas Education Agency switched from requiring 180 instructional days to 75,600 minutes per school year. That gave districts the freedom decide which days students attend school.

In 2019 after months of debate and conversations with parents the board at the Devers Independent School District unanimously voted for the district to switch to a four-day school week for the 2019-20 year.

Board trustees at the Jasper Independent School District voted in March 2022 to move their calendar to a four-day week that started for the current 2022-23 school year.

The Lumberton ISD school calendar for the next year is set to be approved at a board meeting in January 2022, Johnson told 12News.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.