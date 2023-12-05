Residents of 'The Heights' in Lumberton upset as eroding holes appear around their yards

Residents of “The Heights” feel the issue is not only a safety hazard for those living in the area, but also a constant battle of who will be held accountable.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Those living in a Lumberton subdivision said eroding holes have been popping up around their neighborhood and want the problem fixed before someone gets hurt.

Residents of “The Heights” feel the issue is not only a safety hazard for those living in the area, but also a constant battle of who will be held accountable. Homeowners told 12News they have contacted the city and builders, and nothing has been done.

They feel enough is enough.

“I think we are all frustrated because we just want this fixed,” Jennifer Hendry, homeowner, said. “I mean, this is our home."

Brittney Dupre is a resident of The Heights. She feels the eroding holes have gotten worse in the six years that she has lived in the neighborhood.

"It started out as a small hole,” Dupre said. “Mine did as well, and before you know it, you could fit a whole broomstick in it. What starts out as a small hole grows, and before you know it, there it goes."

Hendry began noticing the small holes in December 2022. Now, she said her internet, gas and electric wires are all submerged in a small sinkhole.

“I have reached out to the city and Entergy and found out that it's not their problem,” Hendrix said. “It's actually, the developer here, Tom Cormier, it's his problem. At this point, we just have gotten nowhere."

Homeowners living in the subdivision said Cormier Homes have not agreed to fix the holes, and the city has also not taken responsibility. 12News reached out to both entities and did not receive a response in time for this publication.

“It's frustrating to see that we have this problem that nobody wanted to take responsibility for, for a long time," Dupre said. "It's just frustrating because we have so many small children just walking, and sometimes you don't even know when one of the holes will start."

Residents hope someone steps up and takes responsibility before anyone gets hurt. They suspect the issue is connected to how the sidewalks were constructed.