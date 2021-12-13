Lumberton Police say the department will never be the same after the death of beloved lieutenant

"We will miss him a lot, and there will be big shoes to fill."

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Police said the department will never be the same without Lt. Joey Breaux, who died on Saturday, Nov. 11 after a more than year-long battle with cancer.

Breaux was a Lumberton native and attended Lumberton High School. He worked with the Silsbee Police Department before joining the Lumberton Police Department. Breaux was 53 years old.

Judge Wayne McDaniel described the lieutenant as a great friend and one of the very best Texas Peace Officers he had the privilege of knowing and training under.

Chief Danny Sullins said this is the departments first active-duty death, and it has been tough for everyone. Sullins described Breaux as a mentor to younger officers and a man who was loved by many.

“All Texas peace officers should aspire to be that level of integrity, and it's, he's going to be missed,” Sullins said.

Even though Breaux’s battle with cancer lasted more than a year, Sullins said it was still a punch in the gut when they learned that he had died.

“It was a punch in the gut,” Sullins said. “But there is no doubt, he’s a fine Christian man. And there’s no doubt he’s up there right now. We will miss him a lot, and there will be big shoes to fill. We’re going to miss him a lot.”

Sullins said the department just will not be the same without him.

“You knew Joey was in the station, he had his music playing back there in his office," Sullins said. "In fact one of the sergeants, one Saturday night, one of the sergeants played his music in his office, and it's playing right now. And I heard it when I walked through the door this morning.”

Members of the Lumberton Police Department honored Breaux with a police escort to a funeral home on Saturday. They said it was a tribute worthy of a hero.

“He was a true leader,” Ashlee Strange, family friend, said. "They knew that if anything came up, if they needed anything, if they needed any guidance on something, they always knew that they could count on Lieutenant Joey.”

Lumberton Police said the lieutenant dedicated his life to serving and that the legacy that he left etched into Lumberton history is clear.

“He definitely left an imprint on anybody that met him even for a second because if you met him, you loved him,” Strange said.

Overall, Breaux was described as a respected officer, a family man and a friend to many.

Breaux is survived by his wife and two daughters. For those who would like to support them in any way, Strange is making and selling bracelets to honor Lt. Breaux and all proceeds will go to his family.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced, but we will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.