Missing twin boys found safe after search north of Lumberton

Several law enforcement agencies were called to help with the search for the 4 year old children.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Twin 4-year-old boys have been located after a search by several law enforcement agencies Tuesday afternoon.

Lumberton Police officers, Silsbee Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Hardin County Sheriff's Office were all part of the search.

Jefferson County's helicopter was used, along with Lumberton's K9 Leroy to help located the boys according to Lumberton Chief Danny Sullins.

The search was primarily focused in the area of Taft Avenue and W. Walton Road north of Lumberton.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.