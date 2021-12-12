'To know Lt. Breaux, was to love him' | Lumberton community mourns death of Lt. Joey Breaux after his battle with cancer

Lt. Joey Breaux was described as a great friend and a man of integrity, compassion, kindness and strength.

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Lumberton Police Department and community is currently mourning the death of a lieutenant who spent 29 years at the department.

Lt. Joey Breaux died on Saturday, Nov. 11, after a more than year-long battle with cancer, Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said. Breaux was 53 years old.

McDaniel described Breaux as a great friend and one of the very best Texas Peace Officers he had the privilege of knowing and training under.

A public Facebook page titled "Lt. Joey Breaux, LPD Benefit" was created to support Breaux and his family during his battle. Members of the page described Breaux as a believer of Jesus Christ and, "a man of integrity, compassion, kindness, and strength."

The group said that Breaux left an impression on this earth that will never be forgotten and that, "To know Lt. Breaux, was to love him."

Breaux is survived by his wife and two daughters. The Southeast Texas community is asked to keep McDaniel’s family, friends and family in blue in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced, but we will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.