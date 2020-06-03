LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton city leaders are working on an ordinance that will regulate game rooms inside city limits.

Right now Lumberton doesn't have any game rooms, but the ordinance would help prevent future problems.

Lumberton city manager Spencer Clark says the city council didn't realize the city was missing regulations for game rooms until recently, when someone inquired about operating a poker room. They turned to the city attorney, who drafted the ordinance, and presented it back to the council. Clark says the proposed ordinance has to be presented to the council twice before it can be put to a vote.

"I like it because it really protects the people, it gives the hours of operation, it says what I can and cant do there can't be alcohol on a facility like this, it regulates the number of machines, it allows us to go on premises at any time this is operable to make sure they're in compliance," Clark explained.

The ordinance also prohibits the sell of alcohol on the premises, requires the facility have transparent windows with adequate lighting, and more. Clark says the ordinance is very restrictive, and the application is lengthy.

"Things like that that will deter, not that there's anything going on bad but it will deter even the mere thought of something illegal going on, and that's what it's all about," Clark said.

At this point the ordinance is still only a draft, but the final copy will be similar. The final presentation to the council takes place Monday.

While Lumberton is coming up with ways to prevent potential future game room problems, other parts of southeast Texas are already dealing with them.

Tuesday fire marshals temporarily closed down Shanghai game room in Port Arthur for code violations. It's not the first time the site has been in hot water. Last month, Port Arthur police arrested the owner in an undercover game room sting.

Ngoc Nguyen, 48, was arrested for illegally operating gaming facilities, and charged with gambling promotion. She later bonded out.

Jefferson County tightened their regulations last October. The resolution sites a dramatic increase in illegal game room operations since 2015, after Harris County started regulating them.

In Lumberton, Clark believes their ordinance clearly outlines what's expected of game room operators. He says the city is not anti-game room, but if laws are being broken they will shut them down.

"It will deter even the mere thought of something illegal going on, and that's what it's all about, and as long as you follow the rules and the process that our ordinance provides, then there will be no problems, if not we'll do what we have to do," Clark said.