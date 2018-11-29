LUMBERTON — One neighborhood in Lumberton is calling for change after problems with their mail service.

Jennifer Cardinalli lives in the Westwood Village addition and says the Post Office has been doing a "lazy" job when it comes to the delivery. Sometimes they receive mail in the wrong box and at times not at all. This has the neighbors forced to pick up the slack.

"We have a neighborhood Facebook page and thankfully we can give the correct packages to the owner," said Cardinalli.

The latest problem happened on Tuesday night when neighbors came home to find the doors to the neighborhood mailbox wide open. An easy opportunity for people to steal their important items and information.

When it first happened in August, she notified the Postal Service and a supervisor reportedly told her the problem would be fixed. However, she captured the mailboxes open again on her phone Tuesday night.

A Post Office, spokesperson told us they are aware of the issue and have immediately taken steps to correct the matter. However, It's a response Cardinalli has heard before.

"I hope to see someone actually take action from the post office and fix the problem, " Cardinalli said.

The Postal Service spokesperson told us to remind you if you ever have an issue, you can contact your local post office.

