Lumberton native preparing for trip to donate medical supplies to Ukrainian refugees

As the situation worsens abroad, one Southeast Texan decided he's not willing to stand by and watch.

LUMBERTON, Texas — As war rages in Ukraine, millions of refugees have been forced to flee their homes. It has created a major humanitarian crisis.



Mothers and children are doing whatever they can to survive, and as the situation worsens abroad, one Southeast Texan decided he's not willing to stand by and watch.

From gathering supplies, connecting with organizations, and getting his visa and passport in check, TJ Rodman is inching closer to getting his boots on the ground in Europe.

He's also practicing his Ukrainian.

"Stuff that I’ll really need, once this actually started coming about I was like ‘oh, I should probably start learning it a little bit more,’" Rodman said.

As war rages in Europe, donations have poured in from around the world, but Rodman is going the extra mile.

"When I leave here I’m going to fly into Warsaw, right there in Poland, and from there I have a contact with Nova Poshta,” Rodman said. “We're trying to figure out the best areas where we can supply some of the aid, and then we can use some of the connections from my job and things like that to kind of find some more supplies, and set up a supply chain to get things over there."

He works at Riceland Healthcare and hopes he can use contacts there to bring medical supplies.

As he gets his plan in place, he admits in ways his mission is selfish.

"Going to do something good for someone else even when I don’t know who they are, I think that might help me reconcile some of the things I’ve done to other people, and to myself, and those I love,” Rodman said.

And while it's a chance for him to do something for those in need, he hopes his community will do the same.

"I want them to show that we are able to come together as a community to do something good for someone when it's not going to directly benefit us," Rodman said.

He's making progress on the logistics, but he said it's still hard work.

"It's quickly turning into an undertaking bigger than anything I've done," Rodman said.

He said developing contacts, gathering supplies, and figuring out how to get supplies to those who need it takes time.

"I spent eight, nine,10 hours a day at work doing my job, but when I get home I get in front of the computer, putting stuff together printing stuff out," Rodman said.

But regardless of what Rodman is able to bring, he's going to do what he can to help.

"Whether I have a crate full of stuff or a suitcase full of stuff, I’m going to buy a plane ticket, and I’m going to be over there," Rodman said.

If you want to help the efforts in Europe, the American Red Cross is always taking donations towards humanitarian relief.



Tj said he is planning to jump on a plane when his visa is approved in April.



If you want to help him or donate to his cause email 12News@12NewsNow.com and we'll put you in touch with him.