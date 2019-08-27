LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton mother claims her son with special needs was abused by a teacher's aide at Lumberton Primary School.

Lumberton Police, the school district and the Texas Education Agency are all investigating.

The boy's mother, April Oliver, agreed to sit down with 12News to talk about what she calls a 'lack of transparency.'

Oliver said she found a round bruise just above her son's hips in March. Her son is 7 years old, non-verbal and is autistic.

“I asked him when I was giving him a bath that afternoon, ‘where did you get that bruise?’ And he did say school,” Oliver said.

Oliver took pictures of the bruise and said that over the next several weeks, her son showed signs of regression and began losing interest in school.

She met with her son's teacher six days after the bruise appeared and says she the teacher reassured her it was an isolated incident.

But the change in her son's behavior continued and a month later, Oliver met with the school's principal and superintendent.

"They informed me my son was kicked out of a chair by his [teacher’s aide],” Oliver said.

Oliver said the superintendent told her that a teacher's aide in the classroom kicked her son out of a chair.

She said she left the meeting angry and disappointed.

The next day she went back to the school and met with the principal again.

"I asked for any kind of proof of what happened, what took so long to report it and why it wasn't reported to me. And why it was not reported to the proper authorities and the proper protocol,” Oliver said.

Oliver filed a complaint with Lumberton Police Department on April 25. She said following her meeting with police, the school turned over a witness statement.

Oliver said that the teacher’s aide in the classroom "kicked a chair out from underneath" her son "twice."

Lumberton police confirmed to 12News they are investigating what really happened in the classroom.

In an email, the superintendent, Gerald Chandler told 12News, "the district is aware of the recent allegation and is cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation."

Chandler said the teacher's aide was terminated on March 12.

His statement went onto say, "she was terminated for not using appropriate classroom technique with a student by tipping the student's chair causing the student to fall onto the floor."

A spokesperson for Child Protective Services told 12News they have completed their investigation and have passed their findings on to the Texas Education Agency.

12News asked for a copy of CPS’ findings, but our request was denied.

Oliver showed us a copy of the report she was given. It states that CPS found "reason to believe" her son was abused by the teacher's aide.

“The school just kind of dropped the ball on this one," Oliver said. "They dropped the ball big time and I am very disappointed."