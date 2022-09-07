'We have to start somewhere' | Lumberton mom asking city to make park more inclusive for children with disabilities

Erin Rayburn said high water pressure from splash pads can lead to overstimulation.

BEAUMONT, Texas — With temperatures high and possibly rising, a new park in Lumberton that has splash pads has become a popular spot for parents to bring their children to cool off and have fun.

Erin Rayburn is a Lumberton mom and a nurse who said not all children are able to enjoy the city's new addition. She is advocating for change.



Rayburn's best friend's son has autism. She said children with disabilities can feel overwhelmed by the high water pressure which can lead to overstimulation.

Rayburn is working to make sure her best friend's son, along with other children with disabilities, feel free and are able to use the pads without the risk of a sensory overload.

Rayburn is asking the City of Lumberton to make the splash pads more inclusive by implementing sensory days. Rayburn feels this will not only help the children, but the parents as well.

“I can tell she feels judged whenever she's out here," Rayburn said.

The goal of a sensory day would be to lower the water pressure, and give families a non-judgmental space where their kids can play. Rayburn hopes the sensory days will foster a sense of community among parents who have children with disabilities.

“It would give parents an opportunity to meet local parent and talk” Rayburn said. “They would all understand each other.”

The day would not exclude anyone.

"For some of the local children who get overwhelmed with how tall the water is," Rayburn said. "If we did make a sensory splash pad day, it's just a designated day, Doesn't mean that other children can't come and play.”

Lumberton is a growing city. Executive Director Sandra Womack agrees it would be a good move for the city to meet and be inclusive.

“Those children deserve to have as much fun as those that are without disabilities,” Womack said. “The parents bring it up because we have to start somewhere. You can always add on.”

Rayburn sent a letter to the city asking to set up a meeting to discuss making the park more inclusive. She hopes her voice and many others will be heard.

“A lot of local special needs parents were very excited to call out onto the city of Lumberton to try and incorporate that day,” Rayburn said.



This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.