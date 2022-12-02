Lumberton Middle School students returning to campus following gas leak

The leak was located in a rooftop air conditioning unit and has been repaired.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Middle School students were relocated to Lumberton High School Friday due to a suspected gas leak.

The students were moved to the cafeteria and gym at Lumberton High School, according to a Lumberton Independent School District Facebook post.

The leak was later located in a rooftop air conditioning unit and has been repaired, and students will return to the middle school.

The district thanked everyone who helped with the incident to keep students safe.

From a Lumberton ISD Facebook post:

The MS is clear and students are returning at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Middle School dismissal will occur as normal. Thanks to all parties who assisted with this incident to keep our kids safe.

Middle School Parents,

Due to a suspected gas leak all middle school students are being temporarily relocated to HS cafeteria and gym. Once LFD clears the campus students will return to LMS. If the building has not been cleared by 4pm, dismissal will take place at HA. If that happens, the dismissal procedures will be communicated at that time. We ask that parents do not pick up your middle school student early while they are relocated to the high school. We have been trying to get a message out to parents through School Messenger but we are having trouble with the School Messenger system.

Thank You,

LISD