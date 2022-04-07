'Having my kids here with me is everything' | Lumberton man celebrates 50 years in the firework business

Randy Martin expanded his love for fireworks by opening up Ray’s Fireworks superstore on Crystal Beach in 1986.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUMBERTON, Texas — A man from Lumberton is celebrating his 50th year in the firework business this Independence Day.

Even with firecrackers blowing up in his hand, being shot with bottle rockets and going through drought periods that affected firework sales, retired Kountze Police Chief Randy Martin wouldn’t have it any other way.

Martin got into the firework business at 12 years old, when he told his dad he wanted a new bicycle.

"My dad told me the only way I was going to get it was to tear down the hog pen and build a firework stand out on the side of the road,” Martin said.

It was then that 12-year-old Martin built an 8-foot-long firework stand outside of his home in Lumberton. Martin says they loaded up their station wagon with fireworks and sold them on the side of the road, but he was met with some challenges.

“It had holes in the tin that was in the roof and it rained and so we were moving stuff around on the shelf trying to keep it from getting wet,” Martin said.

Martin expanded his love for fireworks by opening up Ray’s Fireworks superstore on Crystal Beach in 1986. He took this opportunity to get his own kids involved.

“I raised two kids along the way and raised them up in the firework business just like my dad did with me,” Martin said.

Martin says each Fourth of July with his kids is spent at the stand, just like him and his dad. His daughter lives in Minnesota and flies in every year to help out.

“Having my kids here with me is everything,” said Martin.

Not only does having his own kids a part of the business bring Martin great satisfaction, but the reactions from his customers, too.

“The kids that come in, seeing the looks on their face when they see the different fireworks, that's always the best part,” Martin said.

12-year-old Martin did end up getting a bike from his dad, but it wasn’t the Schwinn bicycle like he wanted. He received a Western Flyer, instead. He says receiving that bicycle will always be his favorite memory from being in the firework business.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...