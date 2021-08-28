Lumberton ISD, Hardin County health officials providing drive-through COVID-19 testing

This comes after Lumberton ISD announced a temporary closure due to a shortage of staff members caused by illnesses.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Southeast Texas school and health officials are collaborating to provide a weekend-long, drive-through COVID-19 testing site.

Lumberton Independent School District and Hardin County health officials are teaming to up to provide the testing site for the community on Sunday, August 29 and Monday, August 30 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., outside the Lumberton Intermediate School.

Embry Health will set up outside the school to conduct the testing.

People are asked to provide their health insurance information when registering online and to bring proof of insurance with them at the site. No copay will be charged. For those who do not have health insurance, to avoid being charged, other options are available.

Those who attend are asked to enter the Lumberton ISD loop road at the north entrance, drive around to the Intermediate school and form one line on the left-hand side.

This comes after Lumberton ISD announced a temporary closure of all campuses due to a shortage of staff members caused by illnesses, and the need to deep clean and sanitize.

During the week long closure, that is set to begin Monday, August 30, and end Monday, September 6,there will be no virtual or remote instruction offered, according to the district.

