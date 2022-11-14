Lumberton ISD launches program to help students with mental health, behavioral issues

The district is currently looking to hire 13 new positions to help The BEAM Program succeed. BEAM stands for behavior, excellence, advancement and model.

Example video title will go here for this video

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Independent School District students will soon benefit from a new program that's aimed at helping them succeed.

The district is launching The BEAM Program to help with student mental health and behavioral issues.

BEAM stands for behavior, excellence, advancement, and model.

The program would include be a variety of support, from teaching aides to crisis counselors.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Tipton says this type of program is much-needed.

"We are adding them across the entire spectrum, so we have some classroom aides, some special education teachers. We are working on hiring two crisis counselors, and additional diagnosticians for testing," Tipton said.

Shelly Rayes is a behavioral analyst whose passion is helping kids. She says this support is crucial to their success.

"We can reach our earliest of learners all the way to those about to graduate, every need is so different. To be able to reach those needs in a variety of ways is just really important, which can help the success," Rayes said.

The district is hoping to attract qualified talent in Lumberton.

They are currently looking to hire 13 new positions, along with several other supporting staff roles that are currently posted here.