Lumberton ISD hit by cyberattack earlier in June

The June 13, 2023, incident affected some of the district's network operations.

LUMBERTON, Texas — The Lumberton Independent School District was the victim of a cyberattack earlier this month.

Officials at Lumberton ISD discovered a "cybersecurity incident" at the district on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 according to a statement from Mary Johnson, Director Of Communication And Community Relations for the district.

The incident affected some of the district's network operations Johnson said in the statement.

The district immediately launched an investigation and is working to fix the issue and restore its operations as soon as possible she said in the statement.

They are also working to identify the exact nature and scope of network information that may be involved.

Johnson also noted in the statement that "the privacy of students and employees is of the utmost importance to us, and we are committed to satisfying any resulting regulatory and legal obligations."

The district has more than 4,100 students and employs more than 520, including 277 teachers, as of 2022 according to the district's website.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.