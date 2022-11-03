Lumberton ISD closing campuses for 2 days following rising illnesses among students, staff

Campuses will be closed Monday, November 7, 2022 and Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The closure will allow for deep cleaning and sanitization by the custodial team.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton Independent School District will be closing its campuses for two days following a recent spike in illnesses, causing high rates of absences among students and stuff.

Campuses will be closed Monday, November 7, 2022 and Tuesday, November 8, 2022, according to a news release from Lumberton ISD.

The district has seen an increase of illnesses such as the flu, stomach bug, strep and more.

The closure will allow for deep cleaning and sanitization by the district's custodial team and will allow students and staff time to recover from their sicknesses, according to the release.

Lumberton ISD will still have its regularly scheduled early release on Friday, November 4, 2022.

All extracurricular activities may continue as planned. District officials ask that coaches, sponsors and directors communicate with students via Remind.

District officials encourage students and staff to take time to rest and recover.

Classes will resume at the regularly scheduled times on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Banked minutes will be used to cover this closure instead of weather days.

From a Lumberton Independent School District news release:

Raider Family,

Due to the recent spike in several illnesses including flu, stomach bug, strep, etc., causing extremely high rates of absence among our students and staff, LISD has made the decision to close on Monday and Tuesday, November 7th and 8th. This closure will allow for deep cleaning and sanitization by our custodial team. It will also allow students and staff time to recover from illnesses. LISD will still have regularly scheduled early release on Friday, November 4, 2022. All extracurricular activities may continue as planned. Coaches, Sponsors, and Directors will communicate with students via Remind. We encourage students and staff to take time to rest and recover. We will resume classes at the regularly scheduled times on Wednesday, November 9th. LISD will use banked minutes to cover this closure and will not have to use weather days.

Direct all questions to your student’s campus.