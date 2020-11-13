Lumberton ISD athletic director, head coach retires after 5 years of service

In a lengthy “thank you” post to the Lumberton community, Babin said his decision to resign stems from a challenging decision to move his son to Houston.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Lumberton ISD Athletic Director and Head Coach Chris Babin is hanging up his whistle after announcing his resignation on Facebook Friday morning.

In a lengthy “thank you” post to the Lumberton community, Babin said his decision to resign stems from a challenging decision to move his son to Houston to pursue his passion for dance. “My son is flourishing. However, as a devoted father and husband, I must reunite with my family,” the post said in part.

The former director said the resignation was a decision of his own, and that the announcement was made near the end of the season as a courtesy to the district.

“I step aside at this early point in the school year to give LISD the opportunity to find a new leader of the Raider Athletic Program. I do not resign under any pressure,” Babin said.

Babin came to Lumberton at the young age of ten. He played in 55 football games and coached nearly 300 for the Lumberton Raiders. But Babin’s legacy as athletic director and head coach stretches beyond the Friday night lights.

As a student athlete, he also ran in 40 track meets and lifted in 27 powerlifting meets. During his leadership, he’s coached in 60 powerlifting meets, 60 track meets and 100 softball games.

“I can proudly state that my time as the athletic director in Lumberton has forged countless positive relationships with athletes, parents and community members; I value these relationships most of all.”

Babin said the Raider colors will always run through his veins and he’s thankful for the opportunity to have played a part of many lives.

“I depart from this district grateful for the opportunity to have impacted your son or daughter,” Babin said.