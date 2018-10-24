LUMBERTON — Workers at a Lumberton welding inspection company fear for their safety. They say they're worried about the dangers of an intersection at Keith Road, and the Highway 69 Feeder Road.

Weld Spec relocated to Lumberton in 2009. Since then, five employees have been involved in accidents there.

Tuesday, Mark Hardy and Sam Creel became the fourth and fifth employees to be involved in an accident.

"It was surreal, it happened so fast, there's really not much time to react, it was you see them coming, you try to avoid it, but they never saw us," said Creel.

Hardy and Creel were heading toward Houston when a car blew through the Keith Road stop sign and t-boned the driver's side of Creel's truck. Hardy said they saw the car coming, but it was too late.

"I'm sore, big time sore," said Hardy.

The two feel lucky to have walked away with no injuries, but they feel the impact of the crash today. Creel said it could have been much worse.

Patricia Hardy is the co-owner of Weld Spec. She said they've seen so many accidents there, they now include a warning of the dangerous intersection in their weekly safety meeting.

"People get in a habit and they use that intersection all the time, and I mean, I think almost everybody is guilty of their awareness level becoming lower when they're in a habit of something," said Patrica Hardy.

After Tuesday's accident, they decided it was time to involve TxDot. Patrica Hardy sent an email requesting they look into it. She said she'd like to see the addition of yellow and red flashing lights to get drivers attention.

TxDOT representative Sarah Dupre said when they got Hary's email they began pulling records. She said they'll conduct a traffic study to look for common trends, and decide what they should do.

"There's other things we can do as well, we can enlarge stop signs, put rumple strips down to make people aware," said Dupre.

Jamie Moore has lived off of Keith Road her entire life. She agreed, something should be done to make the intersection safer.

"It's terrifying, especially when your whole family lives on this road so you look to see if it's someone I know," said Moore.

Dupre said safety is their number one concern, and they encourage motorists to let them know if there is a road or intersection they should look into.

