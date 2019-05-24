LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton woman lost her life late Thursday night in a house fire.

The fire in the 500 block of Horn Road was reported just before 10 p.m., according to Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly but afterwards discovered the body of 71-year-old Janice Sherwood, Sullins said.

Sherwood was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Tommy Hall, according to Sullins.

Lumberton firefighters and medics as well as police officers responded to the fire.

No one else was in the home at the time of the fire which investigators believe was accidental, Sullins said.

Jordan James



